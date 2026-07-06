Want your home to look aesthetic? Avoid these 8 styling mistakes that create visual clutter

A well-organised, aesthetic home is every homeowner's dream. The vision of a space that feels coordinated, follows a distinct style and makes you want to pat yourself on the back the moment you step in, thinking, ‘I can’t believe I pulled this off.' It also earns its fair share of gasps from guests, who gush over the interiors and ask for tips.



ALSO READ: Decorating a boring room corner? 6 ways to make it look Instagram-worthy without overdoing the decor Know how to intentionally curate your interiors. First it begins by understanding what to avoid. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

But the road to an aesthetic home has many challenges. You may sigh that a compact home limits its design potential, but that may not always be the real problem. The real game changer is how you decorate. Let's see what an expert has to say about interior styling mistakes. Yashasvi Mehta, architect and founder of YMA, told us that it is actually the styling error that makes your homes look cluttered, and in turn visually small too.

What is the incorrect luxury styling mindset homeowners may have? You may see homes filled to the brim with knick-knacks, decor, furniture, accessories and whatnot; this is exactly what the architect warned against. Irrespective of the value of the pieces, Yashasvi insisted that it is the breathability of the space that makes interiors look curated, not cramped.

“One of the biggest reasons homes begin to look visually heavy or cluttered is not because of limited space, but due to styling choices that disrupt harmony within the interiors,” she added.

Abundance is not luxury. The expert drew attention to a few keywords which are actively shaping what is considered luxury in contemporary times: simplicity, functionality, and intentional design.

Despite space constraints, the key is to style the home well in a way that feels sophisticated and organised.

“Luxury interiors are created through thoughtful planning, clean layouts, cohesive palettes, and intentional styling. Modern luxury today is increasingly moving toward understated elegance rather than overdesign,” the architect added, implying how important the planning stage is. It rules out adding decor or design elements as an afterthought.

Styling mistakes you should avoid There are a few parameters through which your home can become aesthetic, and it does not mean staying on top of the latest Pinterest trends or knowing what the Pantone Colour of the Year is. The basic rules are simple, and it all begins with what you definitely need to avoid.

Architect Yashasvi outlined a few common styling mistakes, why they do not work, and what homeowners can do instead in this brief guide: