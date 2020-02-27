Mumbai events: School celebrates annual day, Children showcase their skills

mumbai

Seven Square Academy, Mira Road, recently celebrated its12th Annual Day. The five-day event culminated with Grandparents’ Day celebration on the last day of the programme. Different classes performed on different days of the event. The entire event was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube simultaneously along with a live chat facility. Founder of Seven Square Academy, Narendra Mehta, chairperson Suman Mehta, senior trustee Kailash Singh along with other dignitaries including the then Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation commissioner Balaji Khatgaonkar, the then Mayor Dimple Mehta were present at the event. Seven Square Academy was decked up for the occasion with a grand and opulent stage set up. Graphics were customised as per each song and act elevating and complementing its mood and appearance. An act on transgenders, curated by chairperson Mehta, presented by the students of Class 9, stole the show. Students performed on several theme-based acts like the seven elements, social awareness acts on mobile, use of plastic and its effect on the environment, and drink and drive. The students presented their dance moves on some peppy dance numbers. The synchronisation among the students was overt and lauded by the audience. Overall, the entire event was spell bounding. School’s annual report was presented by the school principal Kavita Hegde. Meritorious students were felicitated on the stage for their achievements.

Vasai school marks Marathi day with zeal

St Francis High School in Vasai (West) celebrated Marathi Day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Students of St Francis High School in Vasai (West) celebrated Marathi Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. The day is celebrated in honour of Marathi language every year on the birth anniversary of Dyanpeeth award winner poet late V V Shirwadkar, also known as Kusumagraj. The event began with reading of the Bible followed by a prayer and prayer song. Girl students were dressed in Nauvari sarees while boy students were clad in sherwanis. Students read out speeches, jokes, poems in Marathi. The school had started Marathi Diwas celebration a week prior to the day. The events saw students participate in storytelling, poetry recitation and poetry writing competitions. The winners were presented with certificates.

Cultural show at Naigaon school on Marathi Day

Koli dance was the highlight of the Marathi Day celebration at St Xavier’s High School, Naigaon.

St Xavier’s High School, Naigaon, celebrated Marathi Day on Thursday, on the occasion of birth anniversary of eminent Marathi poet Vi Va Shirwadkar. The chief guests for the event were representatives of Sahitya Jallosh Pratishtan -Vasai, Jayant Desle, Vijay Raut, Suresh Thakur and Anand Khandagale. A cultural programme was also organised and Koli dance was the highlight of the event. The guests appreciated students for their outstanding performance. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Annual Day held with great fervour

Kapol Vidyanidhi International School at Mahavir Nagar, Kandivli (West) recently celebrated its annual day on the theme ‘Color of Happiness’.

Kapol Vidyanidhi International School at Mahavir Nagar, Kandivli (West) recently celebrated its annual day on the theme ‘Color of Happiness’ at Prabhodhan Thackeray auditorium. The event started off with the lighting of the lamp by school chairperson Alka Vora and principal Dr Reshma Hegde, heads of various departments and supervisors. The function witnessed several events and was attended by the president of the Rotary Club, Bhavna Bhadreshwara and director Pradip Mehta. The principal presented the school’s annual report. Vora, addressed the audience and motivated the students. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by the principal and the national anthem.

Kids celebrate India’s unity

Nirmala English School, Kandivli (East), organised an exhibition called ‘Atulya Bharat’, showcasing the rich and varied culture of our country.

Nirmala English School, Kandivli (East), organised an exhibition called ‘Atulya Bharat’, showcasing the rich and varied culture of our country.The objective of the exhibition was to acquaint the students with India’s diverse culture and the slogan of ‘Unity in Diversity’ was manifested through the event. The chief guest for the event was Aruna Desai, the managing director of Nirmala Memorial Foundation College. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, followed by a welcome dance.

Farewell party for Class 10

Class 9 students of Radcliffe School, Ulwe, recently organised a farewell party for Class 10 students.

Class 9 students of Radcliffe School, Ulwe, recently organised a farewell party for Class 10 students. The seniors were given a grand welcome at the ceremony. A series of energetic performances, heart-rendering speeches, foot-tapping songs and the enlightening words of the principal were amongst the few of the highlights of the day. The outbound students took back humble gifts of love and admiration that their juniors gave them.

Green warriors

Tata Power chief executive officer and managing director Praveer Sinha and cricketer Shardul Thakur appreciated St Lawrence High School, Kandivli (East) efforts towards energy conservation and green living.

The Nature Club of St Lawrence High School, Kandivli (East), was recently felicitated for its efforts and activities towards conservation of energy. Tata Power chief executive officer and managing director Praveer Sinha and cricketer Shardul Thakur appreciated school’s efforts towards energy conservation and green living.