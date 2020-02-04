Mumbai school events: A joyous annual day for nursery, KG students

mumbai

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 00:19 IST

Kapol Vidyanidhi International School, Kandivli recently organised the annual day for the pre-primary and junior kindergarten sections at Prabodhankar Thackeray Auditorium. Chairperson Alka Vora, principal Reshma Hegde, were present at the event.

The cultural function began with a dance by the nursery students, followed by the felicitation of guests. Principal Hegde also presented the annual report for 2019-20.

The theme of the event for pre-primary section was ‘happiness’. The nursery students presented their performances in colourful costumes.

The theme for junior KG section was ‘profession’ which was aimed at portraying the importance of different professions and their contributions to the society and the country.The junior KG students presented the importance of farmers in our lives and also highlighted sports as a career. They also portrayed the importance of professionals like soldiers, teachers and scientists. They even wore the different uniforms for different professions to make the event more lively.The students also performed dance to a Hindi song to entertain the audience.

The event came to a conclusion with a vote of thanks to the entire team. The annual day was full of joy, knowledge and fun for students and audience alike.

Science project on cancer wins award

A three-student team of NL Dalmia High School won the first prize for their project on use of nano gold in cancer treatment.

ISC students of NL Dalmia High School, who participated in an inter-school science fair at Fort, Mumbai, won the first prize for their project highlighting the use of nano gold particles for cancer treatment.

Offered the opportunity to participate in the inter-school science fair, the team of students, comprising Atulit Raj, Baasim Kondkari and Siddharth Pandey, did a thorough research on the topic of cancer.

While looking for breakthrough findings on cancer treatment, the students came across a research paper on an experiment performed on rats to test the effectiveness of nano gold in treating cancer tumours. As the study showed the results were commendable, the students decided to work on the topic and how it can bring a change in the treatment of cancer.

Atulit Raj, one of the students, said, “We read multiple articles and went through various science forums to understand how effective nano gold is for cancer treatment. Then we studied the areas where existing methods such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy fall behind in curing the disease and how nano gold therapy could work to fill this gap.’’

The students prepared a video and a model, made with water colour, to show how the treatment works, for the science fair.

“We sincerely hope, this idea is incorporated by the authorities concerned to take the next step in cancer therapy” said Siddharth Pandey.

The other team member, Baasim Kondkari, said they felt happy that they could help in their own small way.

School principal Seema Saini commended the students for the project and gave them an opportunity to display it at the school’s science exhibition as well.

Girls, boys in debate face-off on Voters’ Day

The debate saw a face-off between the boys and girls of Class 9.

The Class 9 students of Girija Mhatre English School & Jr. College, Naigaon, recently took part in a debate competition on National Voters’ Day.

The boys started off, speaking for the motion on the first topic ‘18 years is the proper age to vote’. The girls opposed it and said they thought that previously, the minimum age to vote was 21, which is the proper age.

Other topics of the debate were — ‘EVMs or ballet boxes: Which are better for the election process?’; ‘Are elections necessary? Why should we have selected representatives to form a government, and why not have a monarch or kingship instead?’; ‘Should there be a holiday on election day?’; and ‘Is education necessary for voting?’

Both the sides were undeterred in their opinions. It was a very healthy discussion and both sides proved their points effectively.

The competition helped prove that the future generation of our nation is very smart and have firm opinions on shaping the nation.

Students present science models

Seva Sadan’s New Era English Primary School, Ulhasnagar, recently organised a science exhibition which saw participation of students from Class 1 to Class 4 and Blue batch.

Students of Class 1 and 2 focused their projects on the topic of nature’s gifts while Students of classes 3 and 4 presented various models, such as volcano, windmill, vacuum cleaner among others. The children also explained their projects to the audience.