New leaders take charge at Mumbai school

St Mary’s High School, Mira Road, organised investiture ceremony for the academic session 2019-2020 at the school premises recently.

The event was presided by Deepak Dhanwate, PSI Kashimira police station, Dharamveer Tripathi, alumni and advocate at Bombay high court and Manoj Gupta, alumni and entrepreneur.

The council body comprises of students willing to go the extra mile as leaders and team builders of the student fraternity, said a school teacher. The council members were conferred with badges by the guests. They took the pledge to abide by the school motto of loyalty, truth and honour in high esteem, the teacher said.

The guests encouraged the newly-appointed council members to perform their duties with honesty and sincerity. The programme concluded by planting trees in the school premises by the guests, school staff and students.

Meanwhile, Environmental Week was also celebrated at the school recently.

While a few of the tiny tots were taken to a nursery in the vicinity for a nature walk, other students participated in various activities like human chain, slogan writing, poster making, paper bag making, cleanliness drive, tree plantation and so on.

The guests for the event were Sharmila Punde, environmentalist, and Sharmila Bhatt, interior designer. Many cultural programmes highlighting “saving environment and saving tree” were applauded by all.

The programme concluded after a tree plantation drive.

School felicitates kids for acing board exam

DAV Public School, Nerul, recently held its annual felicitation ceremony, Abhinandan, to celebrate the achievements of its students in the board examinations.

The chief guest for the event was Manda Mhatre, member of Maharashtra legislative Assembly.

The success of the students was a result of their hard work, determination, diligence and perseverance. It was acknowledged and appreciated by everyone, said one of the teachers.

The chief guest awarded the students with medals and congratulated them on their performance.

Lauding the students in her speech, Mhatre encouraged them to remain motivated.

Mhatre also encouraged the girls to explore all the opportunities available to them and be empowered.

Dance medleys and songs were prepared by the students for the audience.

The regional director of the school thanked the chief guest for sparing her time for the institution. He reminded the students of the invaluable contribution made by their parents towards their success. He also urged them not to become complacent and always aspire for higher attainments.

The regional director, in his speech, also highlighted the importance of utilising the education towards the benefit of the society at large.

School organises drug abuse awareness event

Greenfingers Global School recently organised a drug abuse awareness programme to mark International Drug Abuse Day.

The programme started with a special assembly where students took a pledge to say no to drug abuse. A PowerPoint presentation was given by students of Class 12, which talked about the most abused drugs in the world.

This was followed by a debate competition on the topic “If you are a drug addict, you are a bad person’. It was an interactive session where participants spoke for and against the motion and were questioned by the interjectors, a teacher said.

The winners for the competition were Venessa Thomas, a students of Class 12 who spoke for the motion; Darsha Patel, a student of Class 11 who spoke against the motion and Rhythm Grover, a student of Class 12 who was awarded for interjecture.

The debate was concluded with the point that we cannot judge whether a person is good or bad just because they are drug addicts, the teacher said.

The programme ended with principal Anju Vedi sharing her thoughts on drug abuse. The students were left with an impact on their perspective towards life and importance of right decision making, a school staff said.

