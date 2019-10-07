Spreading message of clean environment.

mumbai

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:29 IST

Class 6 students from Radcliffe School, Kharghar, recently participated in a cleanliness drive to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The day began with a special assembly, where they paid tribute to Gandhi and late former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Speeches highlighting the lives and achievements of the two leaders.

The students then presented posters on the theme ‘Clean India, Green India’ and undertook a drive to collect plastic and other non-biodegradable wastes. They then took out a rally near Central Park in Kharghar to spread awareness about the benefits of a clean environment. In addition to this, students from Classes 6 to 10 undertook a recycling drive.

Students participate in beach clean-up

Students and teachers from St Francis High School in Vasai recently participated in a cleanliness drive at Bhuigaon beach, to mark the 150th Gandhi Jayanti.

Around fifty students and teachers were part of the activity, which involved picking up trash. They were allotted a stretch of the beach by local NGO Vasai Beach Cleaner, run by Lisbon Ferrao.

At the end of the day, the students were given refreshments, as well as certificates of appreciation.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 15:28 IST