Various cultures come alive on Founder’s Day of Mira Road’s NL Dalmia High School

mumbai

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:41 IST

Mira Road’s NL Dalmia High School celebrated its Founder’s Day with pomp and splendour at Kashinath Ganekar Auditorium recently.

Shivkumar Dalmia, chairman, NL Dalmia Educational Society, Umaji Shivkumar Dalmia, Shailesh Dalmia, honorary secretary and Natasha Shailesh Dalmia were the dignitaries present along with Seema Saini, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Society and principal of the school.

The school paid tribute to late Niranjanlal Dalmia, founder-chairman NL Dalmia Educational Society.

The event began with the felicitation of ISC and ICSE toppers of 2018-19.

Principal Saini presented the annual report and highlighted the numerous awards and recognitions conferred on the school by various reputed institutions and establishments. She spoke about the achievements of students at national and international competitions.

Taking the report further, the students presented to the audience their achievements in cultural and literary competitions, external examinations and sports. Principal Saini concluded the report by paying gratitude to the management and appreciated the efforts of the entire staff, students and parents.

Shailesh Dalmia spoke about “four zones” people need to work on to achieve success, whichever field they are in. “They are comfort, fear, learning, and growth,” he said.

He emphasised the need to work outside one’s comfort zone and overcoming fears in order to enter the learning and growth zones. He also asked students to have faith in their ability.

Ananya Chauhan was awarded Bhagawati Devi Dalmia Scholarship Award 2019-20 and Riva Singh the Niranjanlal Dalmia Scholarship Award 2019-20. The school felicitated the toppers with a certificate, memento and cash prize.

A cultural programme was held as part of the event, under the theme ‘Athulaya Bharat’. As part of the programme, the students put up enchanting performances showcasing the diverse culture and festivals of India.

The student narrators enlightened the audience on the fine points of the festivals and the reason behind celebrating them. The programme ended with a grand finale as children took to the stage and performed a dance.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:40 IST