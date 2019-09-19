Young nature warriors take conservation vow

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:39 IST

Cambridge School, Kandivli (East), took up an initiative to make the students environmentally conscious citizens. Following in the footsteps of the chairman Dr AF Pinto, students were encouraged to save the environment and spread awareness to the risks facing the planet.

They were sensitised to environmental issues through a resource conservation programme organised in coordination with Tata Power.

With the help of visual elements, the speaker, Veena Bhakshi, chief consultant and educator associated with Tata Club Energy, explained the importance of saving electricity and water. Students were told about the harmful effects of climate change and the subsequent water shortage humans, plants and animals could face. They were equipped with tips to conserve water through techniques like rainwater harvesting, utilising artificial tanks for immersing idols, and drip irrigation.

The students later put forth their queries related to conservation of resources. Vrushant Desai came forward with the idea of carpooling as a measure to conserve fuel. Students were guided to read their electricity bills in order to understand the usage of electricity and the charges to be paid. Energy audit sheets and energy calculator tables were distributed among students to assess their electricity usage at home.

They were educated about choosing a lifestyle which is not only healthy for themselves, but also for their planet.

The students then took a pledge to save water and vowed to work collectively towards conservation of resources, for a better tomorrow.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:37 IST