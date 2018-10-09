90s singer Nitin Bali dies after suffering injuries in car accident, he was 47

Famous 90s remix singer Nitin Bali, famous for his versions of ‘Neele Neele Ambar’ and ‘Ek Ajnabee Hassena Se’ among other songs, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries in a car accident. He was 47.

He is survived by wife Roma Bali and son Joshua. According to police, he was driving home to Malad from Borivali on Monday when he lost control over his vehicle and crashed into a road divider. He was rushed to a hospital, given first aid and some stitches for facial injuries and allowed to go home.

However, soon after reaching his house, he started vomiting blood and collapsed with dangerously low blood pressure and fluctuating heartbeats. He was rushed to a hospital again but he breathed his last early on Tuesday. Bali had reportedly suffered deep trauma injuries in the road crash.

According to a report in DNA, the news of the singer’s death was confirmed by his niece, and his prayer meet is expected to be held on Wednesday.

Starting his playback singing career around 1998, Bali was famed as a pop singer and gave some well-known remixed songs such as ‘Neele Neele Ambar Par’, ‘Chukar Mere Man Ko’, ‘Ek Ajanbee Haseena Se’ and ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, remaining active till a few years ago. In the late 1990s, he was married for three years to former actor and VJ with Channel V, Ruby Bhatia before they divorced.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 21:12 IST