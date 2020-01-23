Akshay Kumar announces Filhall 2: ‘The story continues with another melody’

music

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared an exciting news for his fans. He will soon be back with a second part of his hit music video, Filhall.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay shared a poster for the second part with a message. “The story continues with another melody #FilhallPart2,” he wrote and tagged actor Nupur Sanon, BPraak and Ammy Virk.

The first video was released last year and became an instant hit with his fans. It starred Akshay as a Punjabi man who falls for Nupur Sanon’s character. Her family doesn’t agree to their union and he gets married to someone else. The two meet again after years in a hospital after her accident.

Filhall became the fastest Indian music video to get more than 200 million views in India on YouTube. Talking about the song, Akshay had earlier said, “I think the lyrics and the treatment are so beautifully put together that there was no way I was going to pass up on this opportunity. I didn’t want to be sitting in my van watching TV one day wishing I had been a part of something but thinking I was too established to be a part of it, never, that’s just not me. If something touches our hearts I think we should all be brave enough to acknowledge it and do something about it.”

The video also marked the debut of Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur. Akshay said working with Nupur was refreshing. “Working with Nupur was like a breath of fresh air, she was always eager to give another take, perfect her expressions, spend time with the crew… taking in all that experience. And agreed that newcomers might lack experience, they more than compensate for it with their passion and hunger to do better, so it all balances out.”

Nupur said Akshay made things much easier for her. “Thoda dar lagta hai as a newcomer. Wo darr sirf first scene tak tha. Second scene tak sir mujhe bahut hasa chuke they (I was scared, as a newcomer but it was only till we shot the first scene. By the second scene, Akshay sir had made me laugh a lot). Then I understood his vibe is really nice, he is very warm and I am gonna have a good time.”

