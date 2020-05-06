Alka Yagnik shares rare throwback pic with Kishore Kumar dressed as an Arab, Sonu Nigam reveals story behind it

music

Updated: May 06, 2020 10:19 IST

It is not always that singers garner as much limelight as Bollywood stars. So it would have come as a surprise to singer Alka Yagnik when a picture she shared with late Kishore Kumar went viral.

Sharing the picture, she had written: “V v fond n precious fun moments with my all time Favourite Kishore da... dressed like an Arab here.... upto his antics as always ... Blessed to have sung with n spent time with him... Love u forever Kishore da” In the picture, KIshore sits on a chair, flanked on three sides by ’90s singers - Sapna Mukherjee, Sadhana Sargam and Alka.

Details about how it came about was shared by singer Sonu Nigam. Sharing it on his page, he mentioned how the picture had been taken in Muscat. He wrote: “What a precious picture sent to me by @therealalkayagnik ji! This was in Muscat where they had gone with Kishore Kumar ji. Kishore Kumar ji wanted to dress up like an Arab and have Alka ji, Sapna Mukherjee ji and Sadhana Sargam ji as his daasiyan. Thank you Alka ji for sending this picture to me.”

Kishore Kumar is dressed in the traditional male Arab dress called Thawb. He has a funny and mischievous look on his face.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty shows ‘bitter’ truth of life after marriage, says ‘Don’t think Raj Kundra was amused’. Watch video

Alka was a leading singer in the ’90s having sung many hit songs such as Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Doh Teen. Recently, her daughter Sayesha revealed a funny side of the popular Bollywood singer and mentioned how Alka can sleep the entire day.

Speaking on Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs in March this year, Sayesha had said, “A lot of people might not know this about her, but I have to say she is very naughty and she loves to sleep, and she will, if given a chance, sleep the whole day. Not just that, I have seen many singers going and performing on occasions but she always spends time with family on every festival.”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more