Amit Trivedi on why he released new music amid Covid-19 crisis: It is celebration of faith and will create awareness

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:14 IST

In such times of uncertainty, celebrities are doing their bit to raise awareness about the Covid-19 crisis and at the same time, urging people to remain calm. Singer-composer Amit Trivedi, who has introduced his new music, Songs of Faith, hopes that it will help spread good vibes in such dark times.

“My mother (Jayashri Trivedi) had composed a Gujarati garba some 33 years ago when she used to organise society functions. The song kept playing in my mind all this while, and I thought of making it into a full song. So, I asked her to write the song with the same tune, and I composed it into a song,” he says.

Once the song was ready, Trivedi, 41, decided to work on more such numbers and release them independently. “That’s how my online streaming platform was born. But I had only one song, so I thought I’ll develop it further and have more tracks in that space,” adds the composer.

Hoping to instil a sense of belief through his words and music, Trivedi calls them “songs of celebration of faith and belief” and is expecting to take that awareness further.

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, while Trivedi is doing his riyaaz and practising yoga, he’s enjoying time with his family the most. “We try to keep a positive atmosphere at home, so we can overcome this challenge. The only way to deal with this crisis right now is by strictly staying at home. The larger population needs to be educated on the lockdown; as some aren’t taking it seriously and that defeats the whole purpose,” he ends.

