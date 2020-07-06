Armaan Malik postpones song release for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer: ‘Let us celebrate him’

music

Singer Armaan Malik has postponed the release of his new single, Zara Thehro, to make way for the trailer release of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Dil Bechara. He shared a note on Twitter and said that he have postponed the song as a mark of respect to the late actor. He had sung for Sushant in one of his first blockbusters MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

He wrote, “Watching Sushant on and off screen always made me smile. His loss continues to feel personal. Tomorrow, when we watch the trailer of #DilBechara, let us celebrate his boundless talent, his enthusiasm and more importantly HIM Heart suit.”

Watching Sushant on and off screen always made me smile. His loss continues to feel personal. Tomorrow, when we watch the trailer of #DilBechara, let us celebrate his boundless talent, his enthusiasm and more importantly HIM ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tEo4dVMSVQ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 5, 2020

The note read, “Hey everyone, I just learned that the trailer of `Dil Bechara’ also releases on 6th July, and as a mark of utmost respect for Sushant Singh Rajput, we as a team have collectively decided to postpone the release of our upcoming single ‘Zara Thehro’ to the 8th of July. Thank you for your patience. Love, Armaan Malik.”

Armaan had sung three songs in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which had Sushant in the titular role. He had crooned Kaun Tujhe, Besabriyaan and Jab Tak with his brother Amaal Mallik being the music composer.

Amaal had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview about how MS Dhoni: The Untold Story brought about a new turn in his Sushant’s lives. He said, “When we exchanged looks during the edits or screening, we both knew that our life is going to take a better turn. The respect and the credibility Sushant got as an actor and me as a musician.”

“No one knew that it was my first film as well. All the responsibility was on his shoulders. Two newcomers were making their debut with the film (Disha Patani and Kiara Advani). The pressure which was on Sushant and the music of the film, we crossed that level with much difficultly. I am really missing him and hope he finds peace,” he added.

