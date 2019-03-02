Avi J on success of Kati Jeher: I knew it would do well

Despite belting hits such as Die Hard Fan (2016) and Sheesha Down (2015), singer-songwriter Avinash Rajpal, aKa Avi J was over the moon when he first realised that his latest single, Kati Jeher, was becoming a big hit in the independent circuit.

“Every song is like a baby of yours. You nurture it, by making promotion strategies around it, doing the music production etc. So, when a song does not do well, you feel bad, because you have worked hard on a song, for six-seven months, and when you see that audiences didn’t like it, you feel bad,” he says. “ And when it becomes a hit, you feel happy because its your child. And to see people also appreciate that music, which made you feel good, is a very satisfying feeling,” he adds.

Read| Get ready to become a Die Hard Fan: Avi J releases his third single

However, with Kati Jeher, which has received over four million hits on YouTube since its release in January this year, Avi J always knew that the song was going to do well. “ Its to do with the hook line— (sings) Kati Jeher Hai. Its got a nice touch of Haryanvi with Hindi, and that’s how I knew that everyone was going to love it and keep humming it,” he says.

“It is trending on different music based platforms. It has crossed over 3 million views on Tik Tok( a media app for creating and sharing short videos). So as I said I knew from the start that the song would do well. I first realized that it was getting popular, when people started tagging me in videos, and started calling me to say that they love the hook line and said ‘Yeh hook line badi zabardast hai’. I am so happy that people are loving the vibe and the entire feel of the song,” he adds.

Having being in the industry since 2015, Avi J doesn’t hide away the fact that Bollywood is in his plans, and is working towards achieving that dream. “ In Bollywood, one needs to meet the biggest music directors and composers. For that, one needs to have a bank (of songs). And right now I am in the process of creating that bank. Once that happens, I will go to Mumbai, and then try and meet some of the biggest music directors there,” he signs off.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 12:18 IST