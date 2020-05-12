Badshah shares his most honest song Ilzam, says his numbers are hit but are still treated as noise. Watch video

music

Updated: May 12, 2020 12:45 IST

Rapper Badshah has come up with a new song video under his label of “3AM sessions” - where he claims to be honest and brutal about his own ambitions, confessions and fantasies. In the latest video titled Ilzaam, the song is written and composed as well as crooned by Badshah.

Ilzaam talks about the reality of how Badshah and his work are treated - the songs are hit but not critically acclaimed. The lines go, “Gana hit fir bhi inke liye shor ban gaya. Kal tak sabka tha mai pyara aaj chor ban gaya. Gande Rap karne wala sell out whore ban gaya, sahi banda hota tha par ab kuch aur ho gaya. Bhai paise wala hai, sare paid views hain. Badshah ne di donation hatt, fake news hai. 24 ghante rehta high, ek number ka nashedi Stage pe chadhne se pehle peeta Grey Goose hai .”

The video is just a montage of previous concerts and music videos of Badshah himself, apart from a few moments that see the rapper sitting at a desk, writing and creating some music.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan opens up about moving in with him during lockdown, says ‘It’s a wake-up call to cherish one another’

The video garnered much love from industry friends as well as fans. Varun Dhawan wrote, “Soul voice.” Varun Sharma and Baba Sehgal dropped fire emojis in the comment box.

In the description of the Youtube video, Badshah claims about the 3AM sessions, “The only thing it does not have is lies. This is Me with no layers. I am scared to put it all out but cant hold it back any longer. It is my redemption.”

Badshah has been working throughout lockdown. Recently, he also came up with a music video featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. Titled Genda Phool, the song was caught up in plagiarism row when a Bengali folk singer claimed to have written portions of the number and demanded credit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more