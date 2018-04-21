Best music arises out of a creative conflict: Clinton Cerejo

Music producer Clinton Cerejo in collaboration with Bollywood playback singer Bianca Gomes have formed a pop band called Shor Police. Their first track, ‘Anjaana.’ released last week. Here, the duo speaks to us about working together, what makes them click and more.

What was the idea behind starting the band? How did you decide on a name?

Clinton: I wanted to put out some material that was current and fresh. Bianca and I have collaborated many times before and we always had this great equation. My wife Dominique (Cerejo) came up with the name of the band, and we loved it instantly. It reflects the music we want to make and the type of audiences we want to reach out to. It is cool and quirky.

Bianca: Clinton and I have always enjoyed working together. We decided that if we are doing mash-ups or originals, they had to be different. He is known for his fusion and folk music. But, he also wanted to step out of the box and do something catchy and hooky. I listen to a lot of Top 40 songs. So, we decided to come up with a fun and more pop sound, something different from what Clinton has done before.

Tell us about your first track Anjaana.

Clinton: ‘Anjaana’ is funky, and as musician Vishal Dadlani rightly described it, the song has a new disco vibe to it. We started with one baseline and the entire song was built around it. Shooting for the song was fun as I had to focus on being cool, have my eyes on the road, drive the car and sing it too. It was a great experience but not an easy one.

For two creative people to work together, their sensibilities have to match. What clicked between the two of you?

Clinton: There is definitely a match, but also a mismatch in our sensibilities. I feel I have an obscure taste when it comes to my choice of music. I get into this one genre zone, where I will only listen to qawwalis for a month. Bianca, on the other hand, has an inherent taste; she loves the sound of music. She is well-informed about the international pop circuit. I love her pop sensibilities. I wanted to tap into this as a songwriter. We bring something unique to the table. Her sound value complements my skill set and we can come up with something that belongs to both of us.

Bianca: I have a different sensibility when I write. Clinton is great in terms of production. I have learnt so much from him. So, we complement each other as we are on the same page. I come with a lyrical hook, while he has a musical sound hook.

Clinton Cerejo

Did you have creative differences while working together?

Clinton: We keep having them and it is a completely healthy tension that has to exist in a band. Sometimes, the best music arises out of a creative conflict. So, it’s great to have some amount of creative conflict and use that in the song, and turn it into something constructive.

You have worked on Bollywood music together before. But, pop is a completely different ball game. Where did you draw your songwriting and music influences for the band?

Clinton: We are looking at commercial international artistes to see what is the sound of pop today. We are trying to tap into the current sound, whoever the artiste is. I love the kind of music (Russian-German record producer) makes. I like his production style and the interesting music that is happening these days. We are looking at pushing ourselves in unfamiliar genres. I have not necessarily explored the commercial pop angle. But, I am enjoying it now.

Bianca: We are looking at offering a mixed bag. We don’t want to put our music in a box. Yes, our single is an electro-pop, but every song will be different.

Bianca Gomes

While rehearsing and practising, do you two have rules? Who is the serious one among the two during sessions?

Clinton: I am usually the serious one. It takes a lot to get me laughing. I am inherently serious. Bianca has a funny side. While working, we do have fun as we have been friends for so long now.

Bianca: His music might sound serious, but when it comes to writing I am more serious. When he gets into writing, he can get fixated and be in his own zone for a while. I have to wait for him to snap out (laughs). We pretty much balance it and don’t fool around too much.

