Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz teases Holi song with Jacqueline Fernandez, Mere Angne Mein. Watch video

music

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:46 IST

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez teased fans with a video, inviting them to watch their first music video together. They revealed it would be a Holi song, and would release online on Sunday, March 8.

The video opens with Asim and Jacqueline hold swords as they stand with their backs to each other. They ask if the either is ready and both answer in the affirmative. “Ok guys, welcome to my world of fairy tale. This is my Princess Jacqueline,” he says and she adds, “We are coming to you on March 8 Mere Angne Mein. Get ready for it guys!” Jacqueline looks gorgeous in the get-up of a princess. Asim, on the other hand, looks dapper in a white suit.

“I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We’re looking forward to everyone seeing it. I really loved working on this, because it was a passion project for me,” Jacqueline had earlier said about working with Asim on the video.

Jacqueline has been sharing pictures and videos from the sets as they shoot for the music video together.

The music video will be directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, who previously helmed the single Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, featuring Divya Khosla Kumar. Shabina Khan is choreographing the track. The song is a folk number composed by Tanishk Bagchi; it has been sung by Neha Kakkar

Asim came to limelight after his stint on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13. After showing loyal brotherhood to Sidharth Shukla, Asim emerged as one of his biggest enemies on the show and had some of the ugliest fights in the history of Bigg Boss 13.

