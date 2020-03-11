Billie Eilish, known for oversized outfits, strips at concert to make statement against body shaming

music

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 10:22 IST

Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish made a statement against body shaming by stripping off her clothes at a recent concert. Billie is known for wearing baggy outfits to avoid being sexualised.

According to the BBC, at a recent show in Miami, the singer proceeded to take her shirt off, and said, “If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge me for it. Why?”

In videos shared online, the singer can be seen removing layers of clothing, until she is standing in just her underwear, before being symbolically enveloped in a tar-like substance. “Empowering,” wrote one person on Twitter, sharing the video.

this moment will go down in the music's story, BILLIE IS SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/aaHu0mFtmF — juan (@watchmyxanny) March 10, 2020

“We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth,” Billie says at the end of the video. “If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

The singer had spoken to V Magazine earlier about her dressing style. “The positive comments about how I dress have this slut-shaming element. Like, ‘I am so glad that you’re dressing like a boy, so other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren’t sluts’,” she’d said.

Also read: Who is Billie Eilish and why is everyone talking about her?

Billie became the youngest singer to perform a James Bond theme song, for the upcoming film No Time To Die. She is the youngest person and second person ever to win the four main Grammy categories, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year in the same year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more