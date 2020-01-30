Billie Eilish to perform at 2020 Oscars, will she debut the new Bond theme?

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:17 IST

Teen sensation Billie Eilish on Thursday was announced as a performer for the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony. The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Twitter.

“Are you ready? @billieeilish will take to the #Oscars stage for a special performance,” read the post from the film body.

Eilish recently scripted history after she bagged the top four prizes at the Grammy Awards -- best new artiste, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. Eilish was also recently announced as the voice of the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die. She will sing the theme song, to be composed by Hans Zimmer.

The 18-year-old singer became the youngest solo performer to ever win the album of the year trophy for debut When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, breaking Taylor Swift’s record, who won the award at age of 20 for Fearless.

She also became the first artiste in 39 years to take home the four major awards. Soft rock staple Christopher Cross was the last artiste to do so, in 1981.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose backstage with her awards to include Song of the Year for Bad Guy , Best New Artist, and Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. ( REUTERS )

The 92nd Academy Awards will also see Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman perform their Oscar-nominated songs.

Popular American musician Questlove will be making an appearance at the ceremony, which will be held on February 9. Irish composer Eimear Noone would become the first-ever female conductor during an Oscars guest-segment.

