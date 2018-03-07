Chhote Chhote Peg singer Navraj Hans reacts to the song being called Honey Singh’s comeback

Singer Navraj Hans is on a career high with his song Chhote Chhote Peg from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ruling the charts and creating a lot of buzz among the audience. Navraj, son of renowned singer Hans Raj Hans, says that he is ecstatic with the response he’s got for the song.

“God’s been kind, and I am pleased with the reactions. I have been working hard for the past ten years, so it feels good that my hard work has finally paid off,” says Navraj.

The said song is similar to Tote Tote Ho Gaya Dil (Bichhoo, 2000) which was sung by his father. Asked if he was apprehensive about people drawing comparisons between his father and him, he says, “I didn’t take any kind of pressure. How would I have been able to sing if I would have thought about people’s reaction? I can’t stop people from making comparisons. I just saw this opportunity and grabbed it.”

What was his father’s reaction to the shift from Tote Tote Dil to Chhote Chhote Peg? He says, “Dad was really happy, and said commercial hit zaroori hai life mein. He always pushes me to do a good job. Upon hearing Chhote Chhote, he said ‘Maza aaya, crisp voice aayi hai’.”

With the song being touted to be Yo Yo Honey Singh’s big comeback, did Navraj feel sidelined? “Even Neha (Kakkar) has only four lines in the entire song. I got to sing the hook line. Every song has its demand, and you shouldn’t think why your voice was not used more. That’s not professionalism,” says Navraj whose latest song is Mundiyan Toh Bachke Rahi, for Baaghi 2.

