Daler Mehndi talks about Mika’s arrest in Dubai, says the accuser has been in his group since years

Mika, who is currently in Dubai for work, was recently arrested after a 17-year-old Brazilian model allegedly lodged a complaint against him, accusing him of sending her lewd pictures. He was released following the intervention of the Indian Embassy. According to a report in Pinkvilla, his brother, singer Daler Mehndi said, “I have not been able to talk to him. I also got to know about it recently. Mika had gone for a big show in Dubai. The girl in the question actually works with Mika in his group from the last 3-4 years. Her mom is always with her and I don’t think there must have been something like this. I don’t understand what has happened. I only had this information and I hope things work well for Mika. I am sure things will work in favour of him.”

“Mika was released on Thursday night following the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi,” Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, told Gulf News. Suri said that although Mika was arrested in Dubai, the police took him to Abu Dhabi as the complainant was holding an Abu Dhabi residence visa. According to the reports, Mika will appear before a court on December 7.

The singer had also shared a video from UAE on his Instagram around the same time. Showing the excitement about his song Aankh Marey from Simmba, he shared a video along with the caption, “Just had a great time with @sohailgaladari in #Dubai .. Fans keep loving and supporting, and enjoy the song.. #Simba.” He had also shared a video to announce his arrival in the city with a video captioned, “Hey #Dubai.. I’m in your city and it’s the 1st time I’m here to attend the most popular awards the #masalaawards ..See you tonight!”

Mika has had similar controversies in the past. In 2006, Rakhi Sawant had accused the singer of forcibly kissing her at his birthday party. He had also slapped a doctor at one of his concerts though he had asserted that he was misbehaving at the event.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 16:27 IST