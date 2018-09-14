Did Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin secretly get married? Couple spotted outside courthouse
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted outside a marriage courthouse, fuelling rumours that they’d secretly tied the knot.music Updated: Sep 14, 2018 13:38 IST
Singer Justin Bieber and his fiance, model Hailey Baldwin, have reportedly tied the knot in a secret court marriage, entertainment website TMZ reports. The couple, who were together in the past before breaking up and reconnecting, were engaged in July.
According to People.com, the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand to the courthouse. Bieber, 24, wore a striped shirt and dark pants while Baldwin, 22, wore a white ensemble. According to a courtroom insider quoted by TMZ, Bieber thanked them “for keeping it on the DL.”
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Go to Marriage License Courthouse https://t.co/gx8MbvDrAc— TMZ (@TMZ) September 13, 2018
He was also heard saying to Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.” According to a person close to the couple, the next move will be to have a ‘real wedding’ and they’ve already hired wedding planners and have been looking at venues.
Baldwin told The Cut that her family has a history of marrying young, and that her parents ‘love (Bieber) more than me!’
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!
“I said to them [my parents], ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right? And they didn’t. I think they love him more than me!”
Bieber had confirmed their engagement on Instagram, writing, “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”
“I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”
First Published: Sep 14, 2018 13:38 IST