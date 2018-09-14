Did Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin secretly get married? Couple spotted outside courthouse

Singer Justin Bieber and his fiance, model Hailey Baldwin, have reportedly tied the knot in a secret court marriage, entertainment website TMZ reports. The couple, who were together in the past before breaking up and reconnecting, were engaged in July.

According to People.com, the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand to the courthouse. Bieber, 24, wore a striped shirt and dark pants while Baldwin, 22, wore a white ensemble. According to a courtroom insider quoted by TMZ, Bieber thanked them “for keeping it on the DL.”

He was also heard saying to Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.” According to a person close to the couple, the next move will be to have a ‘real wedding’ and they’ve already hired wedding planners and have been looking at venues.

Baldwin told The Cut that her family has a history of marrying young, and that her parents ‘love (Bieber) more than me!’

“I said to them [my parents], ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right? And they didn’t. I think they love him more than me!”

Bieber had confirmed their engagement on Instagram, writing, “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

“I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

