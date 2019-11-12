DJ Snake to be back in India

music

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:22 IST

International electronic artiste DJ Snake is all set to return to India in December, making this his second visit in the country this year, after he performed in Mumbai during Holi, earlier this year. “I am so happy to be coming back to India. When I was there during Holi, the energy and vibe were so positive. It is always amazing when you travel with your work to see festivals celebrated and learn their meanings. I feel the love all the time, and I wanted to come and end the year there. It was important to me ,” says DJ Snake, who is known for hits such as Lean On, Let Me Love You and Taki Taki.

The French musician will be performing songs from his album, Carte Blanche, which released in July this year. “I am excited to play my newest album, Carte Blanche for everyone there. I read all their (his fans in India) comments. I had such an amazing response from my Indian fans I couldn’t not come back this year and play it to them,” he says adding that he is excited to play in Goa, as part of the Sunburn Music Festival.

“ India has been a huge influence on my music and Magenta Riddim from my album was inspired from here and the video shot here. I have heard so many good things about Goa so I am going to see another new place for me in India which is another highlight. I wanna see the whole country!” he signs off.

