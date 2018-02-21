Excited to welcome Pallavi who completes me: Ankit Tiwari gushes about getting hitched

Ankit Tiwari is getting married to Pallavi Shukla on Wednesday, and the singer-composer says he is looking forward to starting a new chapter of his life. The Galliyan hitmaker got engaged on Tuesday. He will be getting married on Wednesday.

“This is one of the most beautiful days of my life as I begin a new chapter with the blessing of my family,” said Tiwari.

“We are all overjoyed, happy and excited to welcome Pallavi, my better half who completes me, into my life,” he added.

Tiwari hasn’t invited any Bollywood celebrity for the wedding, but will be throwing a reception party in Mumbai in the second week of March. The singer-composer also posted an image from his engagement ceremony on his Instagram account.

The post read, “I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respecting you, showing to you everyday that I hold you as high as the stars. #FinallyEngaged.”

Back in 2014, Tiwari was arrested after being accused of rape and molestation by his former girlfriend.