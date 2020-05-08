I am a massive admirer of Rahman Sir: Shashaa Tirupati

music

Shashaa Tirupati has been doing a lot to keep herself busy during these grim times. For her latest project, she tells us that she was approached by the legend, AR Rahman, and after that, things just followed. This new song is a hopeful track composed by Rahman, the lyrics for which have been written by Prasoon Joshi.

Apart from Tirupati, singers Harshdeep Kaur, Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi, Javed Ali, and Neeti Mohan, among others, have also come together. “I’ve always believed in giving back to our community and what could be a better way of doing so than with your art! Furthermore, it’s incredibly fulfilling to be part of a project with so many artistes who I’ve not worked with in the past,” says Tirupati.

You can watch the song here:

The singer who has collaborated with Rahman for several songs in the past, says that she was approached to track vocals for the song titled Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge that was being created to represent strength, hope and courage during the current pandemic. “I was told which lines to sing and I went ahead to record the same on my setup, which is pretty much my bed and everything set on top of it haha. We then shot the video in our own homes. Being a massive admirer of Rahman sir since forever, and also believing in many ideologies and movements he advocates, he always has my support,” adds Tirupati.

The singer is currently in Canada, and had to take a repatriation flight from India back to Vancouver, Canada, where she is originally from, due to a family crisis. She was required by law to be in mandatory 14 days of quarantine on arrival. “This gives me 14 days to create more music, shoot more videos, work in our garden, spend time with my father, albeit via video call, and connect with fans. I’ve also begun a segment called #FridayKnight wherein I go live every Friday 9pm IST with a real life hero (Knight) from my instagram page. l have had conversations with Neelakshi Singh, a body image blogger and Purnota Behl, Founder and CEO of the Cuddles Foundation (paediatric cancer). Bringing their stories to as many people as we can is what the aim of #FridayKnight is,” says the Hawa Hawai 2.0 (Tumhari Sulu; 2017) singer.

Being a “voracious reader” Tirupati is also catching up on a lot of reading. “Plenty to do around the bedroom, when you know that’s all ya got (laughs),” she signs off.