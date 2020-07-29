I don’t want the politics of music to affect the soul of my music: Samira Koppikar

music

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:48 IST

Music composer and singer Samira Koppikar caught the eye of music lovers with her debut playback numbers Aaj phir tum pe (Hate Story 2) and Mohabbat barsaa dena tu (Creature 3D; both in 2014). And after that, she also made her debut as a composer with the album of the 2015 acclaimed movie, NH10.

Since then, Koppikar has been quite busy in the industry with film as well as non-film songs. The singer has now released a new track called La Ilm and she says that he attempt is to always create something that will provoke the audience and stay with them much after a song is over. “Everyone’s attention spans are really short today. So, the general tendency is to make something simple jo logon ko samajh mein aaye jaldi se. We faced those pressures a lot of times but meri koshish rahi hai hamesha ki main thoda sa hatke kuch karoon, because that gives an identity to your music as well as your song. It will always be my attempt to bring something fresh which can even provoke some thoughts in people’s minds, and stay with them. It should not be just a one-time listen. I always try and bring a timeless quality to my music,” says the Bairaagi (Bareilly Ki Barfi; 2017) singer.

Koppikar’s new track, La Ilm is special to her for a number of reasons and one of them is the usage of the Urdu language in it. “La Ilm is an Urdu word. And Urdu is a very beautiful language phonetically. The words in the language are very musical and I really love this word. I came across this word during a conversation and that was the starting point for this song, and from there, it grew organically. The song gives a more complex and layered perspective on love and relationships unlike the regular love songs that we see. The basic concept is that people are lonely in this world, and sometimes, when two people’s loneliness collides, it can lead to a deeper relationship. There is so much that you learn about yourself in a relationship, and in this song, we have tried to explore that emotion,” explains Koppikar.

As the entertainment industry grapples with a number of issues such as favouritism and groupism that has come to the forefront lately, a lot of people are questioning the basic structure of this industry. But Koppikar says that “politics” is not exclusive to the music industry. “It happens in every industry and even in the corporate world. Wherever there is power money and glamor, the politics of it all creeps its way into it. There are different dynamics and forces in play. I have tried to be detached and neutral when it comes to my public views about these things because I don’t want the politics of music to affect the soul of my music. Everyone thinks that they are right in their own way. If a music director has a child, of course, the parents will promote their child. I can’t say that is wrong. I think each person has their own point of view and I believe in live and let live. I try to stay out of the politics of music. I feel a lot of people lose their energy in fighting these battles but I would rather put that same energy into my music and creativity,” she signs off.