e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / ‘I spoke to Janaki, she is doing very well’: SP Balasubrahmanyam rubbishes death hoax of veteran singer

‘I spoke to Janaki, she is doing very well’: SP Balasubrahmanyam rubbishes death hoax of veteran singer

SP Balasubrahmanyam and Janaki have sung around 1000 songs together. He said the veteran singer is doing well.

music Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:20 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SP Balasubrahmanyam said he spoke to Janaki and she is doing well.
SP Balasubrahmanyam said he spoke to Janaki and she is doing well.
         

Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) has rubbished death hoax of veteran singer Janaki. He posted a video on his Facebook page in which he clarified that Janaki is well and he spoke to her.

On Sunday, reports made the rounds that singer S Janaki passed away. However, a few hours later, Janaki’s son Murali, quashed those reports by clarifying to TV channels that she’s very much alive.

“Somebody on social media said that she’s no more. What nonsense is this? I spoke to her and she’s doing very well,” SPB said. He also urged people to use social media to spread positivity. “Don’t use social media to spread rumours. Spread positivity,” he added.

This is not the first time Janaki has fallen prey to a death hoax. In 2016, when she announced her retirement from singing with the Malayalam song Amma Poovinum, similar rumours cropped up.

Also read: Makers of Cobra release new stills, Vikram rocks the long hair avatar

Janaki made her singing debut in 1957 with the Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu. She has crooned over 45,000 songs in a career spanning five decades across all southern languages and in Hindi. She has a long association with singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The two have sung more than 1000 songs together.

In 2013, Janaki was awarded the Padma Bhushan. However, she refused to accept the award as she pointed out that north India was given more prominence than south India that year at the awards.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
To help her ailing mother get access to water, woman digs 15-feet well at home
To help her ailing mother get access to water, woman digs 15-feet well at home
Live: 783 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh
Live: 783 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In