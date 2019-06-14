It’s going to be a Swiss honeymoon for Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya

Neeti Mohan tied the knot with model-actor Nihaar Pandya in February this year. And in the singer’s own words, “life could not have been any better”. You can’t possibly miss the glow and smile on Neeti’s face as she starts talking about Nihaar. “I am just way happier now, and I feel it’s so beautiful to get married. All this while I thought [marriage] will take away from my career and it will only add to my responsibilities. But I somehow feel that just the opposite has happened,” shares Neeti, who was in the Capital to promote her latest song, Kudiye Ni, with Aparshakti Khurana.

Read: Kudiye Ni Song INTERVIEW || Aparshakti Khurana, Neeti Mohan || Aur Batao

“Happy and relaxed”, Neeti feels blessed to have got the most supportive husband and in-laws. “Life has definitely changed for the better. Also, more than anything else, my parents are happy. They always told us [my sisters and I] that ‘when you meet the right person who just gets the best out of you, life become better’. So, I think I’m very fortunate that way,” she beams.

While the couple completes four months of marital bliss tomorrow, their fans must be wondering why their honeymoon pictures haven’t made it to the social media yet. Before we ask further, Neeti smiles, “We are going this weekend.”

Adding why they could not make it happen earlier, she says, “After I got married, I immediately started working and did not take a break. So, finally I have got some time and managed a 15-day break, so we can go for our honeymoon. Nihaar also managed his schedule accordingly. We will be going to Switzerland and as soon as I am back, I will again get back to work.”

Unlike many female celebrities who take a sabbatical once married, Neeti calls herself lucky to have got such an understanding partner in Nihaar, who “understands me and makes sure that I follow my dreams.”

And then, Neeti goes on to say how Nihaar loves her songs especially Nainowale (Padmaavat; 2018), Jiya Re (Jab Tak Hai Jaan; 2012), Ishq wala love (Student of the Year; 2012). “I remember, once Sau Aasmaan (Baar Baar Dekho; 2016) was playing somewhere and Nihaar said, ‘This is your song’ and then he told me how all this while, he loved that song and my voice, but never know it was me,” she shares, adding with a laugh, “But you know, he has to like all my songs now, he has no other option.”

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 15:23 IST