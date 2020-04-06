e-paper
Kanika Kapoor discharged from Lucknow hospital, her sixth Covid-19 test negative: report

Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Lucknow hospital after her sixth test for coronavirus came back negative.

music Updated: Apr 06, 2020 10:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Kanika Kapoor is finally allowed to go back home.
Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Lucknow hospital. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month.

According to ANI, Kanika was allowed to leave after her sixth test came back negative on Monday. Her fifth test on Saturday had also come back negative but the doctors wanted to be sure about her health and decided to discharge her only after two back-to-back tests came back negative.

Kanika’s troubles, however, are likely to increase after she is discharged from hospital. Three FIRs have been filed against Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She is the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country. In a statement on Instagram, which she later deleted, Kanika narrated how she developed signs of flu on her return from London. She claimed that she was unaware of the Corona infection till she tested positive.

