Home / Music / Kanika Kapoor wants to go back to her children soon, keeps updated on Covid-19 news with TV in hospital room

Kanika Kapoor wants to go back to her children soon, keeps updated on Covid-19 news with TV in hospital room

Kanika Kapoor has finally tested negative for coronavirus but will be allowed to go home only after she tests negative one more time.

music Updated: Apr 05, 2020 16:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kanika Kapoor is a mother of three kids.
Kanika Kapoor is a mother of three kids.
         

Singer Kanika Kapoor finally tested negative for the deadly coronavirus in her sixth test on Saturday. However, she will be allowed to go home only when she is proven coronavirus negative in another test.

In an interview to India Today, her family said that Kanika misses her children and wants to be with them soon. The family reportedly said that Kanika is missing company and crowd that she is used to in her daily life. They added that Kanika is eagerly waiting to be out of the hospital and meet her family. Kanika is mother of three -- a son and two daughters.

The family also mentioned that Kanika was not provided any books in her hospital room but did have a TV that kept her abreast with all that is happening in the world, including the coronavirus crisis.

“Her reports are now negative but we will wait for one more test before she is allowed to go home,” said Prof R.K. Dhiman, director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow where she is undergoing treatment.

Kanika’s troubles, however, are likely to increase after she is discharged from hospital. Three FIRs have been filed against Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

The singer who had come from London on March 9 was slammed by the media for interacting with hundreds of people at parties and other events in Lucknow. She was admitted on March 20 when her tests revealed that she was corona positive. Her five consecutive reports showed her as corona positive.

