Kanika Kapoor tests negative for Covid-19, will be kept under observation until she tests negative again

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 19:36 IST

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested negative for the coronavirus. She had tested positive on several previous occasions. While it was earlier reported that Kanika had tested negative five times, ANI reports that her fifth test was negative.

ANI tweeted on Saturday, “Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative.”

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/BEJevytlOj — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

The singer was the first high-profile Covid-19 positive case in India, and was subjected to much online scrutiny for allegedly having attended public events after returning from the UK, instead of self-quarantining.

Kanika had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. After her fifth test came back positive, Director of the institute, Prof RK Dhiman said that the singer’s condition was stable and there was no cause for worry.

Last week, the singer had shared an emotional post on Instagram, hoping that she tests negative soon. She shared a quote that read, “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life” and wrote in caption, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!”

