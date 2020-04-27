e-paper
Home / Music / Kanika Kapoor gets police notice to record statement a day after claiming no wrongdoing in Instagram post

Kanika Kapoor gets police notice to record statement a day after claiming no wrongdoing in Instagram post

A notice was pasted on Kanika Kapoor’s house after she shared a long note on her Instagram account about her coronavirus diagnosis.

music Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Lucknnow
Kanika Kapoor is in Lucknow with her family.
A day after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor explained the controversies regarding her having tested corona positive last month, the Lucknow Police pasted a notice at her house, asking her to record her statement. Kanika Kapoor has been charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC.

Deepak Kumar Singh, ACP, Krishna Nagar said that the singer will have to come to the police station and give her written statement. Further action will be taken after this.

 

On Sunday, Kanika took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the health workers who treated her. She also wrote that several stories were doing the rounds and she was fully aware and knew that some information has been misrepresented. She wrote, “I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation. I thank my family, friends and supporters for allowing me the space to talk when am ready. I hope and pray that you all are safe and being careful during this time.”

According to Kanika, she arrived in Mumbai on March 10 from the UK. During this time, she was scanned at the international airport. Until that time no advisory had been issued that required her to quarantine herself. She had come to Lucknow to meet her family on March 11, when there was no scanning system for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15, Kanika went to lunch and dinner with her friends.

She wrote, “ am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents. Every person that I have come in contact with, be it in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of COVID-19. In fact, all those tested have been negative.”

(With HT inputs)

