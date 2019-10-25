e-paper
Kanye West says he was exposed to pornography when he was 5, developed sex addiction after mother’s death

Rapper Kanye West has said that he was exposed to pornography when he was five-years-old, after finding his father’s Playboy magazine.

music Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:56 IST

Indo Asian News Service
This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio.
This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
         

Rapper Kanye West has revealed that he'd been exposed to porn from a young age and was addicted to sex after his mother died in 2007. In an interview to Zane Lowe for his Apple Music Beats 1 show, West opened up about his porn and sex addiction, reports usmagazine.com.

Kanye said: "Playboy was my gateway into full blown pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5, and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age 5, to now having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in the open, like it's OK. And I stand up and say, you know, it's not OK."

In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York.
In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

West shared that religion helped him beat the addiction. "With God, I've been able to beat things that had a full control of me. That Playboy that I found when I was 5 years old was written all over the moment that I was at the MTV Awards with the Timberlands, the Balmain jeans - before people were rocking Balmain jeans - and the Hennessy bottle," he said, referring to the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards where he interrupted Taylor Swift on stage.

"That was such a script out of a rockstar's life. My mom had passed a year before, and I had said, 'Some people drown themselves in drugs. And I drown myself in my addiction'," he added.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 19:55 IST

