Kumar Sanu: Today’s songs are like fast food

music

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 10:23 IST

With songs such as Nazar Ke Saamne (Aashiqui, 1990), Humko Sirf Tumse Pyar Hai (Barsaat, 1995)and Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain(Pardes, 1997), Kumar Sanu was one of the few voices which dominated the Bollywood music scene back in the nineties. But as time passed by and the hindi film industry discovered more singers, Kumar Sanu started getting lesser gigs in the film industry. The 62-year-old feels that change in Bollywood’s attitude towards music resulted in the decreasing importance of his voice in Bollywood.

“ I don’t feel bad or anything like that. Whatever, I have done, I am proud and happy that I got to do the kind of work I have done, and work with some of the best musicians in the country,” he says.

“Also, its not as if I was never approached with work, or that people stopped coming to me. I feel that the kind of music, that is being created now, did not make happy. I mean, today’s melody, and lyrics are something that I don’t like, and I have said a no to a lot of filmmakers who asked me to sing their songs. I did it very politely though,” he laughs.

The reluctance to sing Bollywood songs, has seen Kumar Sanu foray into the world of independent music, and with his recently released single, Ishq Saaf on the music streaming platform Gaana, Kumar ensures that he isn’t forgotten. “ It was a nice song with a beautiful melody. I love singing melodies. I feel that me if there is a good melody, then it will be liked through time,” he says adding that he feels that today’s music, don’t have a long shelf life, because musicians are more focused on creating hits than creating melodies.

“Today’s songs have become like fast food. I mean musicians are concerned about creating hits, so just like fast food, the quickly create hits, without focusing much on the melody or the wordings of the song. That’s why, even though a lot of songs get hit, you don’t remember them for a long time. That is not the case with songs which have melodies,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more