Lyricist Kaushal Kishore on penning Covid-19 awareness song Muskurayega India: I wanted to be of help to our country people through my words

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:32 IST

Music is a big mood uplifter. And in the case of Muskurayega India, a music video totally self-shot by actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff at home, motivates you- with the hope of things getting back on track soon amid this whole Covid-19 crisis.

Lyricist Kaushal Kishore says that he penned the song in flat 20 minutes. “Me and singer-composer Vishal Mishra (who has sung Muskurayega India) have been working together for some time. When the Janta Curfew was announced, we thought the medical staff in our country, who are fighting the disease on the frontline, and others like the media people, police, unka hunar desh ke kaam aa raha hai. And if through our words and music, we can be of any help to our country people. Vishal ji was given the task to compose, and he told me ‘we have got the opportunity we wanted’,” says Kishore, who hails from Bihar.

The song had to be ready for release within a week, he tells us further. But Kishore laid down a condition before going ahead with the song. “I told them that I won’t use any negative words or mention ‘corona’. Vishal ji agreed. People making it liked it, and said the lyrics are perfect. It was written first and composed after that,” he says.

Muskurayega India, in the two weeks since it went live, has garnered more than a crore views on YouTube. Kishore reveals that the biggest compliment was given to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

फिर मुस्कुराएगा इंडिया...



फिर जीत जाएगा इंडिया...



India will fight. India will win!



Good initiative by our film fraternity. https://t.co/utUGm9ObhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

“PM ji tweeted, that encouraged me a lot. Doctors, nurses, who are at the highest risk, they message saying they liked the song. We as musicians can’t make medicines or ventilators, but a song. I don’t know how big a role our song will play in making the sick feel better, but those who are healthy, it will play a role in preventing them from falling sick. An aged man from Jaipur sent me an audio note on social media ‘iss gaane se hume boost mil raha hai’ How can you expect such things from a normal song? It moved me and made me very happy,” he signs off.

