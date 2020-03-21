Monali Thakur warns fans against coronavirus spread while stationed in Switzerland. Watch video

music

Popular singer Monali Thakur took to Instagram recently from Switzerland to warn fans about the disastrous consequences if coronavirus spreads across uncontrollably. She said that the onus was on the citizens to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote a long note along with the video: “DISASTROUS CONSEQUENCES OF UNCONTROLLED SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS IN INDIA! I am extremely worried about my entire country and it’s economy and healthcare system.. And I humbly request everyone to please spread awareness and don’t let this virus spread to the entire population at the same time.. this is not so crazy a disease.. but all falling sick together in millions will crash our health care system and economy completely.. I hope we all do our bit in stopping this disaster.. Love.. Monali #be #aware #corona #threat #on #economy #is #more #than #our #body #stay #fit #and #smart.”

Speaking in parts in Hindi and in English, she mentioned how she spends half her time in Switzerland (where she has family) and half the time in India. Monali requested all not to be smug about the spread of this virus. She mentioned how a large number of Indians are diabetic and therefore at greater risk. She mentioned how she was worried for her country and how despite being a tiny country, Switzerland is being super careful.

She spoke about how uncontrolled spread of coronavirus could crash our economy and how our health care system was not capable of dealing with scenario like this. She also added that she was fine and is going stay put in Switzerland as flights from Europe have been stopped by the Indian government. She added that her parents are in India.

Scores of her fans dropped messages in the comments box on her Instagram page. One said: “Be safe Indian government measures towards this pandemic are very bold and appreciable.” Another said: “Thank you for spreading awareness Didi .. May you and your family stay safe and stay fit.” And third person wrote: “Thanks for sharing this video. At least after watching your video people gets aware about the situation. We’ll take care. You also take care ma’am. Also take care of your parents ma’am. Thanks alot for your message.”

Monali joins a large number of Indian celebrities who are doing their best in spreading awareness and asking fans not to aid in the spread of coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana among others are taking to social media to spread awareness. They have also chosen to stay in isolation to lead by example.

