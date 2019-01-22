My father fuelled my passion for singing: Jamie Lever

Jamie Lever, the daughter of Indian comedian-actor, Johny Lever, followed his footsteps and entered the world of comedy. Recently, the young talent surprised everyone with her music mash-up video. Jamie is a professionally trained singer. She spoke to us about her musical influences and how she is looking forward to balance comedy and music as a career.

Excerpts from an interview:

Since when have you been associated with music? What are your earliest memories of music?

My dad is particularly fond of music. When I was around the age of seven, I would sing along with whatever music that was being played. My father would challenge me to sing a chorus from a difficult song. And, surprisingly, I would get it right. That is when he realised that I have a gift for singing and that I understand sur and taal. He then enrolled me in a singing class. He also fuelled my passion for singing by getting DVDs and tapes from his travels. Growing up, Michael Jackson was one artiste who inspired me a lot.

Professionally, what advice has your dad given you?

He always tells me that I should never quit singing. He keeps pushing me to continue my riyaaz. He believes that if anyone is talented, then he or she should respect and nurture it. If you do not, then it will leave you. He also tells me to keep learning.

How do you divide time between music and comedy?

Comedy is something I do professionally for television, stage and films. When I have a weekend off, I sing in my church choir. I can never leave singing and it will always be a part of my life. I don’t have a fixed rehearsal time, but I give comedy and music equal attention.

Will you be interested in exploring playback singing for films?

I don’t know if I am that great a singer. When my father does shows with the likes of Alka Yagnik or other popular artistes, he calls me and no matter where I am, I am made to sing. So, there are many celebrities in the industry, who haven’t met me or seen me but have heard me for sure. If this opens a door for playback, then I would definitely want to try it out. But I won’t quit comedy.

When do you plan to release your single?

Very soon, one step at a time. For now, I would like to see how people enjoy this mashup. I write a lot of songs, so I may surprise them with something different again.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 18:59 IST