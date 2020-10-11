e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Neha Kakkar teases ‘Nehu da vyah’ in new post, is it confirmation of her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh? See photos

Neha Kakkar teases ‘Nehu da vyah’ in new post, is it confirmation of her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh? See photos

Neha Kakkar intensified rumours of her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh, as she used the hashtag #NehuDaVyah in her new Instagram post. She recently confirmed her relationship with him.

music Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neha Kakkar recently announced her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh.
Neha Kakkar recently announced her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh.
         

Singer Neha Kakkar shared a bunch of new photos on Instagram and used the hashtag #NehuDaVyah in her caption, sending her fans into a frenzy. Speculation is rife that she is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, singer Rohanpreet Singh, soon.

In the pictures, Neha is seen dressed in a fuchsia and gold ethnic outfit, with statement earrings and a nosepin. She wrote in her caption, “‘Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche’. This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song. Which line is Your fav? #NehuDaVyah.”

 

Neha recently made her relationship with Rohanpreet official amid marriage rumours. Sharing a picture of them twinning in black outfits, she wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet.”

Rohanpreet showered love on Neha in the comments section and wrote, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan. YES I AM ONLY YOURS. MERI ZINDAGI.” He also shared the same photo on his own Instagram account and used a bride emoji in his caption, further fuelling marriage rumours.

Also read: Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape says ‘those who supported the MeToo campaign are slut-shaming me’

Earlier this month, a picture of Neha with Rohanpreet and his parents went viral. Though they were dressed in casual outfits, she was seen holding a gift basket. Fans suggested that the photo was from their roka ceremony, although there is no confirmation of the same.

A few months ago, it was reported that Neha, who was a judge on Indian Idol 11 at the time, was to get married to actor-singer Aditya Narayan, who was the host, on Valentine’s Day (February 14). In fact, promos of the singing reality series showed their respective parents giving their blessings to the union. However, it was later revealed to be a publicity gimmick to boost the ratings of the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Buttler to leave RR struggling
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Buttler to leave RR struggling
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China holds event to remember Indian doctor Kotnis
China holds event to remember Indian doctor Kotnis
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In