Pakistani actor Ali Zafar accused of sexually harassing singer

A Pakistani singer-actor, who made her film debut with Mira Nair’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist, has alleged actor-singer Ali Zafar has sexually harassed her on more occasions than one when they worked on projects together. She wrote a long note on Twitter where she claimed that the harassment did not take place when she was young or a newcomer in the industry.

She tweeted, “Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo”

In her long post, she clarifies that she suffered sexual harassment and remained silent about it despite being a vocal and empowered woman. “As a woman, a public figure and a mother, I have always felt strongly about using my voice to encourage and support our youth who look upto me, especially the girls, who dream of carving their own path in Pakistan. ...However, despite having a voice there are some issues that are difficult to speak about as a woman, especially sexual harassment.”

She continued, “I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry - Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young or just entering the industry. This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”

She also wrote, “Ali is someone I have known for many years and someone I shared the stage with. I feel betrayed by his behaviour and his attitude and I know that I am not alone.”

Attempts to reach Ali Zafar went unanswered.

Ali has worked in Bollywood where he has not only crooned songs but has also played lead roles in several films including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Kill Dill and Chashme Buddoor among others.

