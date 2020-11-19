e-paper
Pankaj Udhas supports a cause for Thalassemic patients

Pankaj Udhas supports a cause for Thalassemic patients

The Ghazal maestro will live stream a recorded tape of one of his earlier concerts to raise money for a noble cause.

music Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:41 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Pankaj Udhas will be part of an online concert for a charity cause on November 21.
Pankaj Udhas will be part of an online concert for a charity cause on November 21.
         

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas is set to enthral music lovers with a taped version of an earlier concert of his which will be streamed online. The profits of this concert will be directed towards a charity organization working for Thalassemic children. The online concert however free, will have an option of donation which the attendees can use to donate whatever amount they like for the cause.

 

Udhas says, “During the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, organising a live concert was not possible as it could have led to risking the lives of the common people and music lovers. Therefore, we decided to reproduce the recorded concert for the fans. Through this unique online Ghazal symphony, we are trying to raise as much as we can to treat kids who need bone marrow transplantation because we already have more than 100 Children in waiting list for bone marrow transplant. Each treatment will cost anything between Rs 10 to 12 lakhs. It will be the first ever kind of a Ghazal symphony orchestra in India.”

 

The concert will be live-streamed on November 21 at 8.30pm and can be watched by people all over the world. Organised by Parent’s Association Thalassemic Unit Trust, Udhas hopes that this cause can help make a Thalassemic child’s hospital stay as short and enjoyable as possible.

