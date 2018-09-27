Priyanka Chopra is extraordinary, Nick Jonas is a lucky guy, says Bryan Adams

As Bryan Adams is set to visit India next month, for the fifth time, his fans can’t keep calm. Starting October 9, the Canadian singer-songwriter will embark on The Ultimate Tour and will hit the stage in cities including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and round it off in New Delhi on October 14. And Bryan, too, is no less excited to reunite with his fans in India.

“It’s always an adventure when I’ve been in India… so I keep returning… and I’m sure we’ll return again,” he says. At 58, when people think of retiring, Bryan just complains about time. “As long as people are interested in the music, I’ll continue to create and perform. Motivation is easy; time to do everything is the difficult bit. There’s just not enough time!” he adds. In an email interview to HT City, Bryan opens up about the tour, his upcoming book on photography and that he is happy for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

This is your fifth tour to India... what is it that you’re looking forward to the most?

On my first trip to India, there were no cars to collect us, so Keith, my guitarist and I got in a taxi from the airport. The suspension was broken in the car, so we leaned over the seat to watch where we were going. Along the way we had to stop because an elephant had gone to sleep in the middle of the road. That story would not happen anywhere else in the world, welcome to India. It’s always an adventure when I’ve been there. This will be our fifth tour of India, I’m not sure many artists have done that from the West.

You always call a female fan (on stage) while performing the song When You Are Gone. Will you be doing something similar this time?

I stopped bringing people on the stage, as it became too risky with many people being inebriated.

Your latest album, Ultimate, compiles a lot of your old hits. How does it feel reliving those moments again?

It’s one reason why I’m happy to make music. I believe it contributes, on some level, to making someone happy somewhere – other than myself, of course.

You had earlier said musicians are not able to make money by selling records, so how important do live shows become from the perspective?

Live shows have always been important, even if it was an empty club with three people in it. You learn how to present yourself and your music.

How do you deal with expectations every time you announce a new album? Also, when is the next one coming?

I’m quite straightforward. Get the idea across in the first 30 seconds of a song. It’s always been my approach. I have an album coming out in 2019.

What will be your next book on photography?

My next photography book is called Homeless. It’s based on people living on the streets of London.

Do you have any favourite Indian artist, and musical instrument you want to explore?

I’m a great fan of AR Rahman. His music is really fine. And instrument would be sitar. I could probably make a noise with it.

You had done a photo shoot with Priyanka Chopra. She is engaged to Nick Jonas and planning to get married soon. Any wishes?

I’m delighted for [Priyanka CHopra]. She’s an extraordinary girl and Nick is very lucky. I wish them the best.

When not making music, what are the things that you enjoy doing?

I swim a lot. That’s what I like to do. I’ve always loved creating things and I get a bit anxious if I am not busy making something from nothing. It’s the process I love. Creating a team, making magic happen. I’m at my happiest when I can be belting it out, because there’s something really cathartic about singing. I don’t consider what I do work really because it’s too satisfying for me.

