Home / Music / S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator, says son SP Charan

S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator, says son SP Charan

Playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital. He had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

music Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:02 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Chennai
S P Balasubrahmanyam is admitted at a Chennai hospital.
Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator, his son, S P Charan said here on Tuesday. In a video message, Charan, who is also a filmmaker said,”the status is the same as it was yesterday. A rumour is going around that dad is off ventilator which is not true.”

He said his father continued to be on ventilator support and was being monitored by a team of doctors at MGM Healthcare and he is being taken care of really well.

 

SP Charan had said in a video message on Sunday, “Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognise them. He is still on life support, he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign that he is on a road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team and he will take a long time for recovery. But, we are all hopeful.”

On Monday, MGM Healthcare, where the 74-year old has been undergoing treatment since August 5, said: “Thiru S B Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).”

“His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters,” a bulletin issued by Hospital Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

Celebrities including yesteryear actor Sivakumar, and veteran film director Barathiraja wished the star singer a speedy recovery.

