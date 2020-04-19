e-paper
Home / Music / Sam Smith says they ‘definitely had’ coronavirus, went into isolation early

Sam Smith says they ‘definitely had’ coronavirus, went into isolation early

Singer Sam Smith has said they are ‘100%’ sure they had coronavirus and went earlier into self-isolation before lockdown was implemented in the US.

music Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:28 IST
Singer Sam Smith says weeks before lockdown began, they were convinced that they had coronavirus and went into self-isolation in their Los Angeles home. The Oscar-winning musician said their sister were also displaying symptoms for COVID-19 before the lockdown was implemented in the US.

“I didn’t get tested but I know I have it, 100% have it. I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it. And then as soon as I had it, my sister five days after me started getting the same symptoms who’s living with me,” Smith told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

The singer said the family went into isolation for three weeks as per the government guidelines.

“It was clear. Because I’ve got an older nan and stuff, so we didn’t want to risk anything. I got it about two weeks before the UK really hit. Well, I think I got it. I don’t 100 percent know, but I got it and then as everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily,” they added.

Sam also shared a post on Instagram during their self-isolation, suggesting that they were going through the various stages of “quarantine meltdown”. The post has since been held up as an example of how privileged celebrities’ behave during crisis.

“You know me, I’m always sharing all of my feelings all the time and trying to be as human as possible but sometimes maybe people can read it wrongly but that wasn’t really meaning it in a malicious or nasty way, I was just trying to be myself, they said addressing the issue during the interview.

