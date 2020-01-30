SC stays proceeding in Kerala court on woman’s plea claiming to be Anuradha Paudwal’s daughter

music

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:48 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed proceedings initiated in a Thiruvananthapuram court by a woman claiming to be the daughter of singer Anuradha Paudwal. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the 46-year-old woman on a plea filed by Paudwal seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.

The woman had filed the petition in the Thiruvananthapuram court claiming that she was the daughter of the popular playback singer and had sought Rs 50 crore compensation from her biological parents for allegedly denying her the childhood and life she was entitled to.

Karmala Modex, a city resident, had claimed that Paudwal had handed her over to her foster parents-- Ponnachan and Agnes -- in 1974 as the singer had a busy schedule and did not want to raise a child at the time.

Paudwal, a recipient of the Padma Shri and the National Film Award, was married to music composer Arun Paudwal. Modex’s lawyer had said they tried to get in touch with the singer before filing the case but never got any response.

The district family court in Thiruvananthapuram had asked Paudwal and her two children to appear in person on January 27.

Also read: Wendell Rodricks on Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy dress: ‘There is an age to wear some clothes’; Twitter hits back

Modex sought to be declared as Paudwal’s legitimate daughter and claimed she is also entitled to one-fourth share of the assets and properties, her lawyer said, adding that she has also sought a compensation of Rs 50 crore for the loss caused to her.

Modex had said she attended school only up to class 10 as her foster parents faced difficulty in raising her as their fourth child.

Follow @htshowbiz for more