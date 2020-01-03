Anuradha Paudwal dismisses woman claiming to be her daughter: ‘I don’t clarify idiotic statements’

music

Singer Anuradha Paudwal has dismissed recent claims by a woman claiming to be her daughter. “I don’t clarify idiotic statements. It’s below my dignity. Thanks for your concern,” she said, according to multiple reports.

Her spokesperson added in a statement, “She (the woman claiming to be Anuradha’s daughter) is a psycho. Anuradha Paudwal’s daughter Kavita was born in 1974 so Karmala’s claims are false. She has mentioned about Anuradha Paudwal’s husband but she doesn’t even know that he has already died. If she is actually her daughter, she should give Anuradha Paudwal money and not demand Rs 50 crore.”

The 46-year-old Kerala woman, Karmala Modex, filed a petition in a court, claiming that she was the daughter of the popular playback singer and sought a Rs 50 crore compensation from her biological parents for allegedly denying her the childhood and life she was entitled to. She told reporters that Anuradha had handed her over to her foster parents-- Ponnachan and Agnes -- in 1974 as the singer had a busy schedule and did not want to raise a child at the time.

Anuradha, a recipient of the Padma Shri and the National Film Award, was married to music composer Arun Paudwal. "Ponnachan, who passed away a few years ago had revealed in his death bed to Modex that she is the biological daughter of Arun-Anuradha couple," Modex's lawyer told media.

He also said that Modex had tried to get in touch with the singer before filing the case but never got any response.

