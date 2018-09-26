Singer Anuradha Paudwal duped, builders sold same flat in Virar to several buyers

The Arnala coastal police booked seven builders for allegedly selling one flat to several buyers, one of whom is noted singer Anuradha Paudwal.

Two of the accused have been identified as Raju Sulere and Avinash Dhole amongst five other partners, who own the firm, Om Mandar Realtors, in Bolinj, Virar. All seven accused are absconding.

According to Jayant Bajbale, deputy superintendent, Virar, the builders had promised flats at cheap rates near Arnala Beach and many investors fell for it, including Paudwal.

“The investors had booked flats in Mandar Avenue, F1 group of buildings in Narangi, Virar. They were promised posh amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, a park among other facilities,” said Bajbale.

However, the accused forged sales agreements and sold the same flat to many buyers duping them of lakhs of rupees, he said.

“As an investment, I had booked two flats in 2013 and since then, the builders have cheated me. I had filed a complaint with the Arnala police and have been cooperating with the agency ever since,” said Anuradha Paudwal.

Femida Naseem Ahmed is among the several other victims who had also filed a complaint with the police.

“We have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and also Section 3, 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1999 against the accused,” said Bajbale.

.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 08:12 IST