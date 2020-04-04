e-paper
Home / Music / Selena Gomez opens up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis, says it didn’t scare her

Selena Gomez opens up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis, says it didn’t scare her

Selena Gomez mentioned how her bipolar disorder got diagnosed during an Instagram live chat session with Miley Cyrus.

music Updated: Apr 04, 2020 15:58 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Selena Gomez spoke about how she got diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Selena Gomez spoke about how she got diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
         

Singer Selena Gomez opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis. She made the revelation during an Instagram live chat session with fellow Disney star Miley Cyrus.

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world, but definitely in America, McLean’s Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar.”

“And so, when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that, right?” Gomez said during Cyrus’ Bright Minded Instagram live stream.

The 27-year-old singer compared learning about her mental health to a childhood memory. “When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms, and my mom bought me all these different books on thunderstorms. She said, ‘the more that you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ And it completely worked,” she told Cyrus.

Cyrus launched Bright Minded on March 17 to “bring light into dark times”. Before Gomez, veteran singer Elton John and actor Kerry Washington appeared on Cyrus’ Friday episode.

