Set to release his first Punjabi single, Raag Bhatia wants to sing romantic songs for SRK, Ranbir and Salman

Singer Raag Bhatia, who knew from an early age that he wanted to become a musician, has big ambitions. He has penned quite a few English and Hindi songs, and might collaborate with Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, (American rapper Cardi B’s former manager).

“I was in New York City, and was supposed to meet Shaft and perform three of my English songs, titled The Way You Bite My Lips, The Low Life (rap), and the third one, a youth-based track. However, he had to travel to Washington DC for some concert. So, I will email him my songs from Mumbai. If things go as expected, we might collaborate and release these songs,” the 20-year-old sounds excited.

The singer-songwriter-composer shares that he was a “born singer”. Since a very young age, he would listen to his parents, renowned singers Prem Bhatia and Sadhna Bhatia, and would at times try to learn and imitate them. Growing up, Raag performed on stage in school.

“The encouragement and praise I received from my parents, teachers, and close friends motivated me to push myself. So, along with singing, I also started writing songs and composing them,” says Raag, who is all set to release his first Punjabi single soon. “It’s a hip-hop song, and I have experimented with the music. Right now, I can only reveal this much,” he adds.

Raag also wants to sing romantic songs for stars such as actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. The Delhi boy even shifted to Mumbai four months back to pursue his dreams, and has been in talks for doing playback singing in Bollywood films.

“I don’t want to restrict myself, be it in Bollywood, Hollywood, TV, or web series. I am ready to grab any good opportunity that comes my way,” says Raag, who is also working on the videos of two of his covers, Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai; 2017) and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat; 1973), that were received well on his Facebook page. He is planning to upload them to YouTube to find out how people react to them.

Talking about singers who inspire him, Raag shares that his list includes Jim Morrison, Mohammed Rafi, Michael Jackson, and Gurdas Maan.

“I had grown up listening to these artists and somehow could connect with them. Each have their own style, and their journeys inspire me,” says the singer, adding that it’s his dream to collaborate with Gurdas Mann. “He is someone who is rooted and culturally aware. The power in his voice touches everyone. I would love to work with Gurdas Mann ji someday,” concludes the young singer.

