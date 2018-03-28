Hip hop star Tyga to visit India in April for his maiden show; will perform in Delhi

All ya hip hop fans out there, here’s your treat: American star Tyga is all set to perform in India next month. This maiden visit is a part of his world tour to promote his latest album, titled Kyoto. His first — and only — show in India will be held in Delhi on April 20.

The rapper, known for singles such as Ayo, Faded, U Cry, Nasty, Rack City, and Wait for a Minute, is excited about coming to India, rocking the stage and meeting his fans. He’s likely to arrive a day before the first show and stay for a few extra days.

“I’ve always wanted to tour India. The sights and sounds of the country are fascinating, and I’ve heard that the music industry [in India] is one to watch out for. I’m really excited to… perform my new album, Kyoto, for all my fans out there,” says Tyga, who has collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Drake, Lil Wayne, Bow Wow, Nicki Minaj, and Wiz Khalifa. Tyga has also been in the news for his relationships with reality TV star-model-socialite Kylie Jenner and model-entrepreneur Blac Chyna.

Arjun Jain, the promoter of Tyga’s event in India, shares that the demand for hip hop and rap music in India is “quite overwhelming, but remains largely untapped”. He adds, “This event will be very exclusive in the form of a luxury pop-up night, where fans can have the opportunity of getting up close and personal with the artist, as well as have a more intimate experience.” Jain’s company has earlier brought music sensations such as Justin Bieber, David Guetta, and Hardwell, among others, to India for live shows.

