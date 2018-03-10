Shashaa Tirupati: More than competing with others, I believe in working towards making my craft better

Shashaa Tirupati is not bothered by competition. The Humma Humma (OK Jaanu; 2017) singer rather takes inspiration from her fellow artists and believes in dedicating her time towards honing her skills.

“I am not loomed by competition; it’s a part and parcel of life. For me, working on my craft to make it better is more important. It also helps me in discovering myself better. When I listen to a beautiful song sung by a singer, I feel inspired. Every artist comes with their knowledge, training, talent and last but not the least individuality. More than competing, I believe in learning,” says the singer-songwriter, who has also sung for films such as Mohenjo Daro (2016), Half Girlfriend (2017), MOM (2017), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017).

Along with Bollywood, Shashaa has also lent her voice to South Indian films. And the list includes Nimirnthu Nil (2013), Kochadaiiyaan (2014), Lingaa (2014), O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), Amma Kanakku (2016) and upcoming film 2.0. She has also sung for Bejoy Nambiar’s bilingual (Malayalam-Tamil) film, Solo (2017), starring Dulquer Salmaan. This is the second time Shashaa has worked with Bejoy.

Talking about her experience, she adds, “It’s interesting to collaborate with him. His knowledge in music is brilliant. I adore his sense of music and every time I work with him, I end up learning a lot. I always look forward to collaborating with him.”

