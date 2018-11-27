Singer Mohammad Aziz dies after suffering cardiac arrest, he was 64

Veteran singer Mohammad Aziz died in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hosptial on Tuesday. He was 64. The singer has lent his voice to songs in Hindi, Bengali and Odia films.

Aziz was a big fan of veteran singer Mohammed Rafi and had started singing during childhood. After making his singing debut with Bengali film Jyoti, he moved to Mumbai and sang for the 1984 Hindi film Ambar. Music composer Anu Malik gave him a break in the movie Mard for which he sang ‘Mard Taangewala’. He later worked with Kalyanji-Anandji, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Rahul Dev Burman, Naushad, O. P. Nayyar, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Raamlaxman, Ravindra Jain, Usha Khanna, Anand-Milind, Nadeem-Shravan, Jatin Lalit, Anu Malik, Damodar Raao, Anand Raj Anand and Aadesh Shrivastava.

Some of his most famous songs include My name is lakhan from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan, Tin Tina Tin from 1997 film Mahaanta and many more.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 18:41 IST